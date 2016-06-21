Ad
euobserver
Assange at Ecuador's embassy in London

EUobserved

Former Greek minister defends Assange at Brussels event

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Sunday (19 June) marked four years since anti-secrecy crusader Julian Assange moved into Ecuador’s embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden where he faces rape accusations.

On this day, 2,000 people gathered in Bozar, the Brussels palace of fine arts, for an evening’s discussion on the importance of whistleblowers, transparency and democracy. Dubbed 'First they came for Assange’, a play on the title of a poem by Martin Niemoeller, the title suggested a parallel between Assange’s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EUobserved

Related articles

The second coming of Varoufakis
Assange at Ecuador's embassy in London

Tags

EUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections