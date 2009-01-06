Russian gas supplies to EU dive overnight

Russian supplies of gas to the EU via Ukraine dived by 70 percent overnight from Monday (5 January) to Tuesday Ukraine says, with Bulgarian consumers told to turn off gas stoves after an emergency government meeting.

Gazprom has begun pumping gas to the EU via Ukraine at just 92 million cubic metres a day compared to 270 million cubic metres the day before, Ukraine state gas firm Naftogaz said.

"We do not understand how we will deliver gas to Europe," Naftogaz spokesman Valentin ...