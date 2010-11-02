Ad
euobserver
Failure to reach an agreement could limit Icelandic access to EU waters (Photo: Richard Ling)

EU-Iceland mackerel talks flounder

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

A seafood ban slapped on EU candidate nation Iceland is in the offing as negotiations over mackerel quotas for 2011 flounder.

Reykjavik rejected on Friday (29 October) a Norwegian proposal backed by the European Union that the north Atlantic nation be awarded an increase in its mackerel quota to 26,000 tonnes next year, up from its earlier 2,000-tonne limit.

Iceland, which has unilaterally upped its quota to 130,000 tonnes for the coming year, rejected the offer.

Tomas Heida...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Failure to reach an agreement could limit Icelandic access to EU waters (Photo: Richard Ling)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections