EU capitals set for clash over taxes

The European Commission has indirectly backed a Franco-British proposal to make environment-friendly products cheaper with value added tax cuts, saying it will make it part of its wider overhaul of reduced VAT rates to be tabled next year.

On Tuesday (13 November), French finance minister Christine Lagarde and UK finance secretary Jane Kennedy reaffirmed their ambition to make a reduced VAT rate for eco-products mandatory across the EU.

The two countries argue the cuts would stimu...