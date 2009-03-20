EU agrees €50bn fund for non-euro members

EU leaders on Friday agreed to double the existing €25 billion fund for troubled non-euro member states and to allocate €75 billion to the International Monetary Fund, after having haggled for three months over energy projects worth €5 billion.

"We agreed on three particular figures: five, 50 and 75 billion euros", Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek said at the press conference at the end of the spring EU council.

"We agreed on €50 billion. It's a doubling of the amount availabl...