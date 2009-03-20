Ad
euobserver
Member states found it easier to agree on €100 billion than on €5 billion (Photo: Eurpoean Council)

EU agrees €50bn fund for non-euro members

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders on Friday agreed to double the existing €25 billion fund for troubled non-euro member states and to allocate €75 billion to the International Monetary Fund, after having haggled for three months over energy projects worth €5 billion.

"We agreed on three particular figures: five, 50 and 75 billion euros", Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek said at the press conference at the end of the spring EU council.

"We agreed on €50 billion. It's a doubling of the amount availabl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Member states found it easier to agree on €100 billion than on €5 billion (Photo: Eurpoean Council)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections