Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (l) and Mr Van Rompuy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland warns against eurozone 'elite'

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe's efforts to step up economic co-ordination in the wake of Greece's debt crisis should not be limited to the collection of states that share the euro currency.

Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday (9 June) after the Polish cabinet held meetings with senior EU officials as part of preparations for its EU presidency in the second half of next year, Mr Tusk said non-eurozone states must be treated in an equal manner.

"As a count...

