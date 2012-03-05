Ad
euobserver
Greece may need another bail-out in 2015 (Photo: Wayne Lam (Ramius))

Austria: Third Greek bail-out on the cards

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Austrian Chancellor has said Greece might need a third bail-out in the coming years, even as it struggles to clinch approval for its second aid package.

"I would not trust anyone who says that [the current level of help] for Greece is enough ... For Greece it depends on whether they can stick to these [austerity] measures over several elections," Werner Faymann said in an interview with Austrian paper Oesterreich out on Sunday (4 March).

According to a draft report by the troi...

Green Economy

Green Economy
