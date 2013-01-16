Ad
euobserver
Moscow: Russia has strong financial interests in Cyprus - it should also share the bailout burden, says Germany (Photo: Wikipedia)

Germany wants Russian contribution to Cyprus bailout

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

The German government wants Russia to chip in to the bailout currently being discussed for Cyprus - a eurozone country whose banking system has generously accommodated Russian businessmen.

"The position of the German government is that it would be welcome if Russia extended its aid to Cyprus, as it has done in the past," a German official told this website on Tuesday (15 January).

Earlier that day,

Merkel warns Cyprus not to expect special treatment
