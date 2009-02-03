Ad
Traffic between Crete and the mainland ground to a halt on Monday due to the protests. (Photo: EUobserver)

Farmer protests escalate as Greek minister meets commission

by Andrew Willis,

Fresh skirmishes broke out in the Greek port town of Piraeus on Monday as 500 farmers who arrived from the Island of Crete protested against low produce prices.

Police fired tear gas and other chemicals to disperse the crowd in scenes that were televised across the country.

Greece's conservative government lead by Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis announced a €500m aid package for the farming sector last week, bringing to an end roadblocks that had caused travel chaos for 11 days....

