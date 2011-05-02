Ad
euobserver
The move by Berlin and Vienna was delayed until the last possible moment allowed by EU law (Photo: Wolfgang Staudt)

Germany, Austria finally open doors to eastern workers

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Germany and Austria have finally opened their doors to eastern European workers, seven years after eight former Soviet-bloc states joined the European Union in 2004.

As of Sunday (1 May), individuals from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia will now be able to come and go and work freely in the last two EU states to maintain restrictions on the flow of workers from the east.

Just three EU states - the UK, Ireland and Sweden - fully opened...

