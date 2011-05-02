Germany, Austria finally open doors to eastern workers

Germany and Austria have finally opened their doors to eastern European workers, seven years after eight former Soviet-bloc states joined the European Union in 2004.

As of Sunday (1 May), individuals from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia will now be able to come and go and work freely in the last two EU states to maintain restrictions on the flow of workers from the east.

Just three EU states - the UK, Ireland and Sweden - fully opened...