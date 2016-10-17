Fiat questions 'fantastical' EU emissions tests

A representative of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has questioned the methods of national governments who reported that FCA diesel cars were emitting far beyond EU limits when driving on the road.

“I have no explanation for these values. These values should not occur,” Harald Wester, FCA's chief technical officer, told MEPs at a hearing in Brussels on Monday (17 October).

He said some of the emission values reported by national authorities were “fantastical”.

He also said ...