Ministers agree deal on EU banking union

EU finance ministers have agreed a landmark deal establishing the European Central Bank (ECB) as the single supervisor of the European banking sector, beginning in 2014.



The agreement reached in the early hours of Thursday morning (13 December) is a significant breakthrough as the EU bids to break the link between indebted banks and sovereign bonds nearly five years after the start of the financial crisis.

It also makes good on an EU leaders' promise to agree on the supervisory fra...