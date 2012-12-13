Ad
The ECB will start supervising banks in 2014 (Photo: Maciej Janiec)

Ministers agree deal on EU banking union

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU finance ministers have agreed a landmark deal establishing the European Central Bank (ECB) as the single supervisor of the European banking sector, beginning in 2014.\n \nThe agreement reached in the early hours of Thursday morning (13 December) is a significant breakthrough as the EU bids to break the link between indebted banks and sovereign bonds nearly five years after the start of the financial crisis.

