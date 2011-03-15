Ad
euobserver
Another eurogroup meeting has been called to discuss details (Photo: the_amanda)

Details on boosting rescue fund kicked over till next week

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Eurozone finance ministers met on Monday but still failed to reach agreement on the details of how to share the burden of a boost to the effective lending capacity of European bail-out mechanisms.

Key among divisions is the question of how to support the existing fund, the €440 billion European Financial Stability Facility, which due to countries' desire to maintain a triple-A rating for its lending, in reality has just around a €250 billion effective lending capacity.

EU countrie...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Another eurogroup meeting has been called to discuss details (Photo: the_amanda)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections