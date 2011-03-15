Details on boosting rescue fund kicked over till next week

Eurozone finance ministers met on Monday but still failed to reach agreement on the details of how to share the burden of a boost to the effective lending capacity of European bail-out mechanisms.

Key among divisions is the question of how to support the existing fund, the €440 billion European Financial Stability Facility, which due to countries' desire to maintain a triple-A rating for its lending, in reality has just around a €250 billion effective lending capacity.

EU countrie...