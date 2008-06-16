Brussels accepts principle of paying for receiving mobile calls

The European Commission has said that it is acceptable that mobile phone users in the EU could in the future be charged for receiving calls.

"If [mobile phone] companies think this makes the offer particularly attractive, then we will not forbid it," a spokesperson for EU telecoms commissioner Viviane Reding said on Monday (16 June).

"It's up to the operators how they want to charge for receiving calls and whether they want to charge. It's the operators' decision," he added.