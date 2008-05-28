Europe must protect itself against 'digital 9/11'

In the wake of last year's cyber-attacks that incapacitated Estonian government websites, the EU must invest more in internet and network security if it is to avoid a "digital 9/11," the bloc's internet security chief has warned, as the danger of such attacks will only increase in the coming years.

"Europe must take security threats more seriously and invest more resources in network and information security," said Andrea Pirotti, the director of the ENISA, the European Network and Info...