EU to extend aid for Greece, reports say

Reports suggest EU officials are considering an extension to financial support for Greece, as analysts increasingly question to country's ability to stand on its own feet by 2013.

In May the EU and IMF agreed to provide Greece with a three-year €110 billion loan after weeks of spiraling borrowing costs on international capital markets, on condition that the government implements a tough package of economic reforms.

Over the weekend (18-19 September) the Greek Ta Nea newspaper re...