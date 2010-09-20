Ad
euobserver
Greek austerity measures have attracted extensive protests (Photo: Before)

EU to extend aid for Greece, reports say

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Reports suggest EU officials are considering an extension to financial support for Greece, as analysts increasingly question to country's ability to stand on its own feet by 2013.

In May the EU and IMF agreed to provide Greece with a three-year €110 billion loan after weeks of spiraling borrowing costs on international capital markets, on condition that the government implements a tough package of economic reforms.

Over the weekend (18-19 September) the Greek Ta Nea newspaper re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Greek austerity measures have attracted extensive protests (Photo: Before)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections