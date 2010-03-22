Merkel continues 'go-slow' rhetoric on Greece

Europe's internal tussle over whether to provide financial aid to debt-ridden Greece continued over the weekend, with Germany's Angela Merkel playing down the chances of a political decision being taken at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels this week.

"I don't believe that Greece has need for money at the moment, and the Greek government will confirm that," Ms Merkel said on German radio on Sunday morning (21 March).

"That's why I advise against causing turbulence on the markets ...