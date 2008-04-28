Slovakia set to get green light for euro entry

Slovakia is next week to receive the green light to become the 16th member state of the eurozone, according to a draft report seen by EUobserver.

In the report, the European Commission confirms that the country has met all the conditions to switch to the euro on 1 January 2009.

"In its convergence Report, the commission concludes that amongst the assessed member states only Slovakia fulfils the conditions for the adoption of the euro," says the draft document, set to be presented...