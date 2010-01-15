Ad
Ms Kroes looked tired during her hearing (Photo: European Parliament)

Kroes' future hangs in the balance

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European commissioner-designate for the digital agenda dossier, Neelie Kroes, looks set to be called back by MEPs for further questioning after her performance on Thursday (14 January) in front of parliament's industry and culture committees left euro-deputies dissatisfied.

Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum said they were disappointed by the Liberal Dutch politician's vague answers, apparent unwillingness to back pro-consumer lines on a number of issues and consid...

