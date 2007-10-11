Ad
Berlin supports the production of renewable electricity with fixed prices (Photo: European Community, 2005)

Germany alarmed by Brussels' renewable energy plans

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

Germany is concerned that European Commission legislative plans will harm its system of subsidy policy for renewable electricity, resulting in a loss running to billions of euros.

German daily Financial Times Deutschland reports that Brussels is planning to create a trading system for green electricity based on a system of pre-set quotas for EU member states.

The plan is to be unveiled in December as part of a overall package laying out how member states will ensure that 20% of th...

Green Economy
Green Economy
