Germany alarmed by Brussels' renewable energy plans

Germany is concerned that European Commission legislative plans will harm its system of subsidy policy for renewable electricity, resulting in a loss running to billions of euros.
German daily Financial Times Deutschland reports that Brussels is planning to create a trading system for green electricity based on a system of pre-set quotas for EU member states.
The plan is to be unveiled in December as part of a overall package laying out how member states will ensure that 20% of th...
