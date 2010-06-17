Leaders coalescing around governance plans

EU leaders appeared to be coalescing around plans to ramp up the union's economic governance on Thursday (17 June), with opposition to the public release of European banking sector stress test results also retreating.

Draft conclusions for the European summit in Brussels suggest tougher sanctions for countries that repeatedly break the bloc's budgetary rules, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, may only apply to eurozone states, something the has UK vigorously called for.

"...