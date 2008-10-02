Ad
US treasury secretary Henry Paulson (r) visiting the European Central Bank in July (Photo: ECB)

France and Germany at odds over EU 'Paulson Plan'

by Leigh Phillips,

France believes EU-level measures may have to be cobbled together to aid banks in smaller member states, while denying rumours of a €300 billion package. But Germany has indicated it would not support any European "big-bang" deal.

French finance minister Christine Lagarde has told a German paper that a "safety net" would be needed to support smaller countries in Europe "threatened with banking failures."

"What happens if a smaller EU state is hit by a looming bank collapse? Maybe ...

