Ad
euobserver
Domestic demand outside Germany remains troubled (Photo: Ledenyi)

EU economic recovery stronger than projected, but still fragile

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European economy has been on a fragile mend that is set to do better than expected for the next couple of quarters, but will still see lower growth than a slight spurt seen in the spring, largely as a result of global recovery that is "losing momentum", according to an EU interim forecast published on Monday.

For 2010, gross domestic product growth is now projected to be 1.8 percent for the EU as a whole and 1.7 in the countries that use the euro currency, "a sizeable upward revisio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Domestic demand outside Germany remains troubled (Photo: Ledenyi)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections