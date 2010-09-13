EU economic recovery stronger than projected, but still fragile

The European economy has been on a fragile mend that is set to do better than expected for the next couple of quarters, but will still see lower growth than a slight spurt seen in the spring, largely as a result of global recovery that is "losing momentum", according to an EU interim forecast published on Monday.

For 2010, gross domestic product growth is now projected to be 1.8 percent for the EU as a whole and 1.7 in the countries that use the euro currency, "a sizeable upward revisio...