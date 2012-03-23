Insurance lobby waters down EU bill on safer pensions

A vote in the European Parliament's economics committee earlier this week, on Wednesday (21 March), made last-minute concessions sought by insurance companies on a bill aimed to limit risk in pension- and life-insurance-related investments.

The so-called Omnibus/Solvency II dossier - designed to strengthen capital requirements and oversight on insurance companies in Europe - is to come into force next year, pending a final agreement between member states, the EU commission and MEPs.