Fed up with tax dodgers? New disclosure rules can trigger change

Time and again when an election rolls around, the injustices ingrained in our tax policies become a central part of the debate. UK voters are set to go to the polls today, after weeks of campaigning on the questionable tax affairs of MPs, the use of ‘non-domiciled status’ by rich UK residents to avoid tax, and tax dodging multinationals.

The LuxLeaks scandal that broke last November showcased the extent of the problem: more than 340 multinational corporations (MNCs) were shown to have c...