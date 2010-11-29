Brussels: EU economic growth spurt 'not likely to last'

The European Commission tried to put a positive spin on the "highly uncertain" results of its twice-yearly economic forecast issued on Monday (29 November), cheering an economic recovery in the EU and the eurozone that is "making progress."

Domestic EU GDP is predicted to increase 1.7 percent in 2011, down from a growth rate of 1.8 percent this year, and two percent in 2012, similar to predictions in the bloc's spring forecast.

EU economics chief Olli Rehn said: "The economic reco...