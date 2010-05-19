Greenhouse gas emissions down sharply as result of crisis

Greenhouse gas emissions from European Union businesses are down sharply, falling almost 12 percent last year, according to data released on Tuesday (18 May) by the European Commission.

Based on information provided by EU member state registries, verified emissions of the gases from all installations participating in Europe's flagship climate strategy, the Emissions Trading Scheme, in 2009 totalled 1.873 billion tonnes of CO2.

But the emissions trading mechanism had less to do wit...