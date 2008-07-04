Ad
Net food importers are in serious trouble, says the EU's agriculture commissioner. (Photo: IITA)

EU to offer €1 billion from unspent farm funds to poor countries

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission will next week offer €1 billion from the EU's unspent agriculture funds to help farmers from poorest countries boost their food production.

The move was announced by EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel at a Brussels international conference entitled "Who will feed the world?" on Thursday (3 July), organised by the European Parliament and France, currently holding the bloc's rotating chairmanship.

Mrs Fischer Boel argued that while the EU had t...

Green Economy
