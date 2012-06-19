Ad
Greek salad: When a trucking licence costs tens of thousands of euro, it becomes cheaper to fly in Dutch tomatoes (Photo: Katherine Martinelli)

Greek bail-out to be renegotiated this summer

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

It would be "stupid" and "delusional" to expect Greek bail-out conditions and deadlines to remain unchanged, given political delays and the worsening recession, a senior EU official told journalists in Brussels on Tuesday (19 June).

"Anybody saying we need not and cannot renegotiate the memorandum of understanding is delusional because he or she would be understanding that the whole economy has remained completely on track," the contact said ahead of a meeting of eurozone finance minis...

