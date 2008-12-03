EU recovery plan lambasted as 'bad PR'

EU finance ministers offered a less than enthusiastic welcome to the European Commission's plans for a €200 billion fiscal stimulus package for Europe's faltering economy, welcoming the idea of a recovery package but rubbishing the plan on offer as nothing but a public relations manoeuvre.

"We discussed and welcome in principle" the commission's proposal, the finance chiefs of the 27-country bloc said in a joint statement, adding: "We agree that a package in the magnitude of 1.5 percent...