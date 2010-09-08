Eurozone back under pressure amid concern over EU banks

The euro drooped and bond spreads for Greece, Ireland and Portugal jumped on Tuesday (7 September) due to a revival of investor fears bout the eurozone, even as European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso hailed the EU for emerging successfully from the economic crisis in his first State of the Union address.

The yen hit a nine-year high against the euro while the Swiss franc soared to its all-time best position against the European single currency. Separately, the costs to the Gr...