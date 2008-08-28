Bulgaria makes case for Nabucco pipeline

Bulgaria has called on the EU to throw all its weight behind the Nabucco energy corridor, a pipeline designed to lessen the bloc's dependency on Russian gas.

"Finding enough supplies is the big problem and it cannot be solved just by the efforts of the companies in the Nabucco consortium ... Without a political deal, this case cannot be solved," Bulgarian economy minister Petar Dimitrov said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (27 August).

The Nabucco project - connecting T...