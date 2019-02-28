Finland spearheads EU plan for digital revolution

The EU should strive to be a world leader in digital services, Finland and 16 other member states have said, following French and German proposals on creating industrial champions.

The EU ought to "embrace" the "digital transformation" of its single market, the group-of-17 countries said in a letter to EU Council chief Donald Tusk sent on Tuesday (26 February).

"This implies managing successful transition towards a digitally-driven and sustainable European economy and an offensi...