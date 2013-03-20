EU ministers hail 'watershed' agreement on farm policy

European agricultural ministers reached an agreement on Tuesday (19 March) to overhaul the EU’s common agricultural policy (CAP).
Ireland’s Simon Coveney, who chaired the two-day marathon talks that ended late Tuesday evening, hailed the agreement as a “watershed moment.”
Ministers agreed to a principle of flexibility on how direct payments to farmers are distributed in member states.
Coveney said the scheme would lower the transfers of payments between farmers and “allows...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
