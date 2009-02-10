France to rescue domestic car industry

France on Monday (9 February) announced €6.5 billion in loans to three national automobile manufacturers in a bid to save jobs.

President Nicolas Sarkozy announced that Peugeot-Citroen will receive €3 billion in preferential loans, as will Renault.

Renault Trucks, which, while based in France, is actually own by AB Volvo of Sweden, will receive €500 million in loans.

The negotiated quid pro quo is a pledge to keep the car factories open, maintain jobs and produce ‘green' car...