euobserver
Certain MEPs feel they should have been consulted on the eurozone deal (Photo: Xoe Cranberry)

Parliament to probe eurozone bail-out deal

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

An influential member of the European Parliament has questioned the way in which EU leaders and finance minsters rapidly cobbled together a €750 billion eurozone rescue mechanism at the beginning of last month, referring to the process as "highly undemocratic".

The comments, made by centre-right MEP Wolf Klinz on Thursday (3 June), refer in particular to the new balance-of-payments facility for eurozone states that makes up part of the support mechanism.

Under the facility, the E...

euobserver

