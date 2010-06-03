Parliament to probe eurozone bail-out deal

An influential member of the European Parliament has questioned the way in which EU leaders and finance minsters rapidly cobbled together a €750 billion eurozone rescue mechanism at the beginning of last month, referring to the process as "highly undemocratic".

The comments, made by centre-right MEP Wolf Klinz on Thursday (3 June), refer in particular to the new balance-of-payments facility for eurozone states that makes up part of the support mechanism.

Under the facility, the E...