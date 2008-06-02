Rising prices set to overshadow tenth birthday of ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) is today hosting a birthday party to celebrate ten years of its monetary control over the single currency area, but the bash is overshadowed by pressures from rising inflation and forecasts of sluggish economic growth forecasts.

A number of European political heavyweights are gathering in Frankfurt on Monday (2 June) for a ceremony to mark the founding of the ECB and the European System of Central Banks on 1 June 1998.

The heads of all three top EU ...