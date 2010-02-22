Ad
Greece's total debt is estimated to be roughly €300 billion (Photo: jay bergsen)

Reports put Greek bail-out at €25bn

by Andrew Willis,

Reports suggest eurozone states are preparing to bail out Greece to the tune of €20-25 billion, even as the country's Prime Minister George Papandreou insisted over the weekend that no transfers were being sought.

A Berlin-drafted plan could see eurozone countries contribute the aid to Greece according to their proportion of capital in the European Central Bank, said Monday's (22 February) edition of German news magazine Der Spiegel, citing national finance officials.

