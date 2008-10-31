Ad
The Danish prime minister says a referendum on switching to the euro could be held in 2011 (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Denmark re-thinks euro adoption amid financial crisis

by Valentina Pop,

The financial crisis "makes it evident" that Denmark needs to join the euro, Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday (30 October), while recent polls show that 50 percent of Danes are now in favour of scrapping the krone.

"The euro ensures political and economical stability in Europe and the current financial turmoil makes it evident that Denmark has to join the Euro," Mr Rasmussen said at the European Liberal Democrats annual conference in Stockholm.

Due to t...

