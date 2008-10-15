Ad
Icelandic officials have started talks in Moscow over a much bigger €4 billion loan to help the country’s financial sector. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Iceland secures cash from Norway and Denmark

by Lisbeth Kirk,

Iceland, at the epicentre of the past week's financial earthquake, has turned to its Nordic neighbours for help to obtain foreign currency.

The Icelandic central bank on Tuesday (14 October) said it had made use of currency swap agreements with the central banks of Denmark and Norway, withdrawing €200m from each under a deal negotiated in May.

Shares on the Icelandic Stock Exchange lost 76 per cent of its value upon opening on Tuesday after trading was stopped last week.

Ice...

