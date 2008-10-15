Iceland secures cash from Norway and Denmark

Iceland, at the epicentre of the past week's financial earthquake, has turned to its Nordic neighbours for help to obtain foreign currency.

The Icelandic central bank on Tuesday (14 October) said it had made use of currency swap agreements with the central banks of Denmark and Norway, withdrawing €200m from each under a deal negotiated in May.

Shares on the Icelandic Stock Exchange lost 76 per cent of its value upon opening on Tuesday after trading was stopped last week.

Ice...