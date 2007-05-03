Slovakia pushing for €1 banknote from 2009

Aiming to change its national currency to the euro in 2009, Slovakia has revived old ideas on issuing €1 and €2 banknotes, but the European Central Bank says the idea won't fly.

"We are trying to open up debate," Slovak prime minister Robert Fico said in an April meeting with the European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet, underlining the move was driven by public dismay.

"The banknote – unlike the coin - is a subjective symbol of value," Mr Fico argued. He was referring ...