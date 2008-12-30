Russia and Ukraine enter last ditch gas talks

Gazprom and the Ukrainian government - both hit hard by the economic crisis - plan to hold another round of gas price negotiations on Tuesday (30 December) in a long-running dispute which might again disrupt EU supplies.

The last-ditch meeting in Moscow comes after inconclusive talks on Monday over Kiev's debt to Gazprom.

The Russian gas monopoly has threatened to cut supplies from 1 January if the €1.42 billion bill – a figure disputed by Kiev – is not fully paid.

Russian P...