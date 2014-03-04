Ad
Draghi (c): 'The economic impact is likely to be relatively limited' (Photo: Stephanie Jones)

ECB monitoring effects of Ukraine confrontation

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) is monitoring the possible economic effects of the Ukraine-Russia crisis, ECB chief Mario Draghi told EU lawmakers on Monday (3 March).

During a hearing at the European Parliament that was otherwise dominated by questions about the eurozone's low inflation rate, Draghi told MEPs that "the geopolitical dimensions of this could have themselves a strength and a capacity to affect events that go beyond the actual links and the statistical numbers."

