Slovakia resists EU pressure on bail-outs

The newly-minted Slovak Prime Minister, Iveta Radicova, left the EU capital on Tuesday (13 July) without agreeing to sign up to the eurozone bail-out fund or a separate loan for Greece.

After two days of talks with EU leaders, Ms Radicova said the Slovak government will discuss the two questions at its cabinet meeting in Bratislava on Wednesday.

The Slovak parliament will later have to approve the eurozone bail-out deal as well. But the government's signature would already allow t...