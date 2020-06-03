Row looming over 8.8 percent cut in CAP budget

Members from the European Parliament's committee on agriculture welcomed on Tuesday (2 June) the updated proposal of the European Commission for the EU's long-term budget - but urged enough funding to help farmers recover from the coronavirus crisis and increase the sector's resilience.
The EU Commission's proposal announced last week a €348.3bn Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) budget - with extra €15bn funding for rural development to support agro-ecology and strengthen nature protectio...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
