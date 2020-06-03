Ad
'The reduction of some 8.8 percent in direct support in real terms in a period where so much pressure and expectation is put on farmers is simply unacceptable,' said the president of the agricultural organisation Copa (Photo: Jan Fidler)

Row looming over 8.8 percent cut in CAP budget

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Members from the European Parliament's committee on agriculture welcomed on Tuesday (2 June) the updated proposal of the European Commission for the EU's long-term budget - but urged enough funding to help farmers recover from the coronavirus crisis and increase the sector's resilience.

The EU Commission's proposal announced last week a €348.3bn Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) budget - with extra €15bn funding for rural development to support agro-ecology and strengthen nature protectio...

