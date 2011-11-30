Ad
euobserver
Eurogroup chief Juncker: 'Other solutions' are necessary (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Desperate eurozone chiefs look to IMF

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

With little interest materialising in the private sector to boost the eurozone's rescue fund, the region may ultimately be forced to turn to the International Monetary fund (IMF), eurozone finance ministers conceded on Tuesday (29 November).

First talks on the idea looked at options on how to leverage the rescue mechanism, the European Financial Stability Fund, or possibly open new IMF credit lines.

The latter option could see the European Central Bank channelling loans to the IM...

