MEPs back cross-border enforcement of driving fines

The European Parliament transport committee gave on Tuesday (9 September) its green light to a law aimed at identifying and fining drivers, who committ an offence in another EU state.

A total of 49 parliamentarians voted in favour of the plan to deliver more effective cross-border enforcement of penalties. No one voted against, while one MEP abstained.

According to Spanish Socialist Inez Ayala Sender, stirring the dossier in the European Parliament, the main goal is to put an e...