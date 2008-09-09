Ad
euobserver
Speeding tickets could soon chase you across the border in the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs back cross-border enforcement of driving fines

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

The European Parliament transport committee gave on Tuesday (9 September) its green light to a law aimed at identifying and fining drivers, who committ an offence in another EU state.

A total of 49 parliamentarians voted in favour of the plan to deliver more effective cross-border enforcement of penalties. No one voted against, while one MEP abstained.

According to Spanish Socialist Inez Ayala Sender, stirring the dossier in the European Parliament, the main goal is to put an e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Speeding tickets could soon chase you across the border in the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections