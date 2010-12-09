Juncker calls Germany 'un-European' ahead of EU summit

A fresh round of squabbling has broken out in the European Union, with Luxembourg's prime minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, launching a scathing attack on Berlin over its refusal to create a shared bond for eurozone countries.

Berlin quickly hit back on Wednesday (8 December) saying Mr Juncker's finger-pointing was exactly the type of action which unsettled markets, while in Geneva IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn warned that Europe needed to "pull itself together" if it is to avoid years...