euobserver
Prices in Denmark were the highest in the whole of the EU (Photo: florriebassingbourn)

Costly Denmark, bargain Bulgaria: big variations in EU prices

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Prices for consumer goods and services vary by a factor of three across EU member states, with Denmark taking the gold medal for expensive shopping experiences.

Inhabitants of the non-euro-using country were charged an estimated 143 percent of the EU27 average in 2010, according to a report published by the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, on Tuesday (28 June).

Fellow Scandinavian country, Finland, is the next most expensive EU member state on 123 percent of the EU average, fol...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

