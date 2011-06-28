Costly Denmark, bargain Bulgaria: big variations in EU prices

Prices for consumer goods and services vary by a factor of three across EU member states, with Denmark taking the gold medal for expensive shopping experiences.

Inhabitants of the non-euro-using country were charged an estimated 143 percent of the EU27 average in 2010, according to a report published by the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, on Tuesday (28 June).

Fellow Scandinavian country, Finland, is the next most expensive EU member state on 123 percent of the EU average, fol...