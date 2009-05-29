Ad
euobserver
The fate of Gdansk shipyard is still depending on a verdict by the EU commission (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland sells shipyards after EU ruling

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Poland announced Thursday that it has sold two of its historic shipyards to an offshore-registered company.

The move came after the European commission ruled that the state aid flowing for years to the three shipyards, the birthplace of the Solidarity anti-communist movement, was in breach of EU competition rules.

United International Trust, a company registered in the Netherlands Antilles, paid a total of €82 million for the yards at Gdynia and Szczecin on Poland's northern Balti...

